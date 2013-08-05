Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.2 pct at 0657 GMT
EADS,
Activist hedge fund TCI has written to the group's chief
executive demanding that the aerospace company sell its stake in
Dassault Aviation, the maker of the Rafale fighter
jet, saying that the 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) holding was
"a poor use of capital."
VEOLIA
The water and waste group reported first-half 2013 net
profit plunged to 4 million euros ($5.31 million) from 162
million in the year-earlier period due to goodwill impairments
and restructuring charges.
DANONE
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said at the
weekend that it had found bacteria in some products that could
cause botulism. It said contaminated whey protein concentrate
had been exported to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and
Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk powder
and sports drinks.
In response, China has halted the import of some dairy
products from New Zealand and Australia, New Zealand's Ministry
of Primary Industries said. Food producers including Danone said
they have recalled products that may have contained the
contaminated whey.
TECHNIP
The oil services company said on Monday it had been awarded
an engineering, procurement, and supply contract for a Total
offshore project in the Republic of Congo.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said on Monday it had started
late-stage trials involving 15,000 people to test a vaccine
against Clostridium difficile infections (CDI), the main cause
of diarrhoea in hospitals.
NATIXIS
The French bank plans to shed 500 to 700 workers with a
voluntary departure scheme that is to be negotiated with unions
in September, the Journal de Dimanche reported.
CARREFOUR
French billionaire Bernard Arnault and U.S. investment fund
Colony Capital said on Friday they planned to change the
structure of their joint shareholding in retail giant Carrefour.
