Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are up 0.28 pct at 0605 GMT
DELHAIZE
The Belgian grocer raised its guidance for 2013 after it
beat expectations in the second quarter of the year, helped by
its third consecutive quarter of growth at its U.S. operations.
AEGON
The Dutch insurer missed forecasts for second-quarter net
income on Thursday, citing fair value losses of 270 million
euros ($360 million) mainly due to higher equity markets,
increased equity market volatility and rising interest rates.
BPOST
Belgium's postal operator bpost said on Wednesday it hoped
to at least match its 2012 profit this year, as increasing
deliveries of goods bought on the Internet and cost controls
helped offset a decline in domestic postal volumes.
SBM OFFSHORE
Dutch maritime engineering group SBM Offshore said on
Wednesday it swung to a first-half net loss of $42 million on
revenue of $1.669 billion, due mainly to a one-time settlement
related to Norwegian project Yme.
