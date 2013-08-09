PARIS Aug 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.3 percent higher at 0643 GMT

DANONE

The French food group said on Friday it had acquired YoCrunch, which makes yogurt with toppings packaged separately, to support the growth of its yogurt operations in the United States. YoCrunch generates annual sales of $110 million, Danone said. No other financial details were given.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility is buying British construction firm Balfour Beatty's UK facilities management division, WorkPlace to bolster its energy services and facilities operations in Britain.

MAUREL ET PROM

The oil producer said first-half sales rose 20 percent to 270 million euros.

KPN

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom giant America Movil said on Friday it is launching an offer to purchase all shares of the Dutch telecom group at 2.4 euros per share.

KPN said separately that it had taken note of America Movil's takeover offer and that it was studying it, a KPN spokesman said.

