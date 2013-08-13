Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.29 percent higher at 0653 GMT
LVMH
Barring bad weather in the next two months, France's
champagne production is forecast to jump by 56 percent this
year, a bright spot in an otherwise rough period for wine
growers. The northern French region produces champagne for LVMH
and also Laurent-Perrier, Vranken Pommery
and Pernod Ricard.
SOCGEN
The Serbian arm of France's Societe Generale said it took
over the 126 million euros ($168 million) credit portfolio of a
local unit of Belgian banking and insurance group KBC
as part of an April takeover deal.
Separately, French insurer Groupama has sold its stake in
Societe Generale at 34.8 euros per share, traders said on
Tuesday.
