Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures were down 0.13 percent at 0640 GMT.
EADS
IAG, the parent of British Airways and Iberia, said on
Wednesday it placed firm orders and options for up to 220 Airbus
A320 EADS.PA short-haul aircraft, with as many as 120 of the
planes for its Barcelona-based subsidiary, Vueling.
PUBLICIS
The group said on Wednesday it had acquired U.S. advertising
and digital services agency Engauge Marketing from Halyard
Capital, a New York-based private equity firm. No financial
details were given.
BOSKALIS
Dutch dredger Boskalis reported higher-than-expected
first-half net profit on Thursday, lifted by a recent
acquisition, and said it expected a record full-year result of
at least 330 million euros.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................