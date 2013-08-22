Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
EURONEXT
IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) has hired three banks
to advise on the listing of Euronext, whose sale is crucial to
its $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, three
sources familiar with the situation said.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit* BridgeStation:
view story .134For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................