Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
DANONE
New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy
exporter, said it is in talks to resolve a dispute with Danone
over a contamination scare involving a Fonterra
ingredient used by the French food manufacturer.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline is open to helping loss-making
Italian carrier Alitalia if the right conditions are met, Air
France-KLM's chief executive told French daily Les Echos.
VINCI
French construction group Vinci said it had been
awarded a contract for underground works on the Rennes metro
system worth around 320 million euros ($433 million).
SCOR
The French reinsurer has completed the acquisition of
Assicurazioni Generali's U.S. life reinsurance
business for total gross proceeds expected to be $900 million.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility said it had been awarded a 15-year
contract to build and operate Uruguay's first liquefied natural
gas (LNG) terminal for the Gas Sayago joint venture.
Separately, Les Echos reports that GDF Suez is in talks with
Japan's Mitsui over the sale of 28 percent of a company
that owns most of its power plants in Australia as well as its
distribution business in the country.
BELVEDERE
The French spirits brand said that its shareholders had
approved a new board of directors and that it had created a
nominations committee to find a replacement for Chief Executive
Krzysztof Trylinski.
NEXTRADIOTV
The Paris-listed media company announced the completion of a
sale of its 01 Net and 01 Business magazine assets to She Three.
