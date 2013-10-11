PARIS Oct 11 Below are company-related news and stories from the French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.2 percent at 0625 GMT

VIVENDI

The Delaware Supreme Court swept aside a lower court order that had halted Activision Blizzard Inc's $8.2 billion deal to buy back its stock from Vivendi.

Vivendi has hired Societe Generale and Citigroup as lead banks to prepare a stock market listing of SFR, its struggling French telecoms unit, as it seeks to remake itself as a media group focused on music and pay-TV, a source said.

Argentina will offer about $500 million to five companies including Vivendi to resolve disputes at a World Bank arbitration panel, a financial daily reported.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Italy has offered a financial lifeline to troubled carrier Alitalia but the plan depends on private shareholders like Air France-KLM ploughing more money into what many investors regard as a corporate lost cause.

AIRBUS

Rival Boeing said on Thursday it will restructure its commercial airplane strategy and marketing functions, just days after it lost to Airbus a $9.5 billion order in Japan, previously its most secure market.

Separately, the CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said that Boeing redesigned an important part to fix a faulty 787 Dreamliner, revealing a more extensive reworking of the high-tech, $200 million jet than previously disclosed.

ORANGE

Mobile network operators including Orange may face a four-fold hike in licence fees to rent the radio spectrum in Britain, under plans unveiled by telecoms industry regulator Ofcom on Thursday.

FINANCIALS

France's financial transaction tax could be extended to intra-day trading after a vote in favour of it by the finance committee of parliament's lower house.

ARCHOS

The French tablet maker returned to growth in the third quarter, with revenue up 5 percent, and said it would keep focusing on improving its margins.

