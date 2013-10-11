PARIS Oct 11 Below are company-related news and
stories from the French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures up 0.2 percent at 0625 GMT
VIVENDI
The Delaware Supreme Court swept aside a lower court order
that had halted Activision Blizzard Inc's $8.2 billion
deal to buy back its stock from Vivendi.
Vivendi has hired Societe Generale and Citigroup as lead
banks to prepare a stock market listing of SFR, its struggling
French telecoms unit, as it seeks to remake itself as a media
group focused on music and pay-TV, a source said.
Argentina will offer about $500 million to five companies
including Vivendi to resolve disputes at a World Bank
arbitration panel, a financial daily reported.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Italy has offered a financial lifeline to troubled carrier
Alitalia but the plan depends on private shareholders like Air
France-KLM ploughing more money into what many investors regard
as a corporate lost cause.
AIRBUS
Rival Boeing said on Thursday it will restructure its
commercial airplane strategy and marketing functions, just days
after it lost to Airbus a $9.5 billion order in Japan,
previously its most secure market.
Separately, the CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said that
Boeing redesigned an important part to fix a faulty 787
Dreamliner, revealing a more extensive reworking of the
high-tech, $200 million jet than previously
disclosed.
ORANGE
Mobile network operators including Orange may face a
four-fold hike in licence fees to rent the radio spectrum in
Britain, under plans unveiled by telecoms industry regulator
Ofcom on Thursday.
FINANCIALS
France's financial transaction tax could be extended to
intra-day trading after a vote in favour of it by the finance
committee of parliament's lower house.
ARCHOS
The French tablet maker returned to growth in the third
quarter, with revenue up 5 percent, and said it would keep
focusing on improving its margins.
