PARIS, Oct 14 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PEUGEOT
The automaker is preparing a 3-billion-euro ($4.1-billion)
capital increase in which Chinese partner Dongfeng and the
French government would take matching stakes in the carmaker,
people with knowledge of the matter said Friday.
French trade unions said they are open to the prospect of
the state taking a stake in the company but said the key
question was the survival of local jobs and control of the
group.
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
The French software maker warned its third-quarter revenue
and earnings would be lower than it had expected, citing
sluggish orders.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Shareholders of Alitalia will vote on Monday on a
300-million-euro ($407-million) capital increase to keep the
near-bankrupt Italian airline flying, but the participation of
top investor Air France-KLM is far from certain.
EDF
Britain is "extremely close" to sealing a deal with EDF
Energy to build the country's first new nuclear power station
since 1995, Energy Minister Ed Davey said on Sunday, adding
there was also Chinese involvement in the talks.
AREVA
Thousands of residents of the remote mining town of Arlit in
Niger took to the streets on Saturday to protest against French
uranium miner and support a government audit of the company's
operations in the desert nation.
ADP
The number of passengers passing through Paris's main
airports rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in September to 8.1
million, driven by demand on North American, Middle Eastern and
Asian routes.
SANOFI
The FDA has approved over-the-counter Nasacort allergy spray
to treat hay fever and nasal allergies.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)