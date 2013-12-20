Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures up 0.31 pct at 0703 GMT

TOTAL

Striking workers at French oil major Total's TOTF.PA refineries shut a fourth plant on Thursday, keeping 700,000 barrels per day of capacity shut as the dispute over wages dragged on.

THALES

Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics group, aims to double its sales in Germany, its fourth-largest market, the head of its German unit said in a newspaper interview.

BOUYGUES

French telecoms group Bouygues Telecom will next year offer cut-price fixed-line Internet connections to counter its rival Free, Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues told a newspaper.

AREVA

Talks between Niger and Areva AREVA.PA on renewing the French state-controlled nuclear group's uranium mining licences will be extended by up to three months after they failed to clinch a deal ahead of a year-end deadline, sources said.

ORANGE

France expanded the government's powers to monitor phone and Internet connection data without judicial review as a last-minute opposition attempt to block the move failed to gather support. The proposed law had come under fire from telecom operators such as Orange and Internet advocacy groups.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain has signed an agreement for the sale of its U.S.-based Fiber Cement siding business to Plycem USA, a subsidiary of Elementia of Mexico. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is in early-stage talks over a possible 300 million euro ($413 million) investment in Alitalia, a political source close to the matter said, which could help rescue the loss-making Italian airline.

ALCATEL

Loss-making French telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent has decided to sell its unit that supplies telephone systems to big companies, the CFDT union said on Thursday.

