COLAS, BOUYGUES, VINCI
Bouygues unit Colas is selling its 16.67 pct stake in
motorway operator Cofiroute to Vinci Autoroutes, making the
latter its sole shareholder. The deal, worth 780-800 million
euros, is due to close by Jan. 31.
BUREAU VERITAS
The French testing and inspection company has bought Maxxam
Analytics International Corporation, Canada's leading analytical
services provider, for CAD 650 million (447 million euros), as
it seeks to expand in North America.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline has received a firm offer from Germany's Intro
Aviation GmbH to purchase its CityJet regional airline as well
as its subsidiary VLM. Air France-KLM said the deal, for which
no financial details were given, was expected to close in the
first quarter of 2014.
CARMAT
The French developer of an artificial heart, implanted into
its first patient last week, may seek an injection of funds from
new investors to help tap a potential multi-billion-euro global
market, a senior executive said.
FRENCH TELECOMS - ILIAD
The French government said it would act to ensure telecom
operators provide decent service as they roll out cut-rate plans
for new high-speed 4G broadband.
FAURECIA
The auto parts maker expects a margin significantly above 3
percent in the second half, from 2.8 percent in the first half,
its CEO told weekly Investir.
KERING
The luxury goods and sportswear group said it will pay an
interim dividend of 1.50 euros ($2.05) per share on Jan. 24,
unchanged from a year ago.
AIRBUS
Rival Boeing said it won an order from Cathay Pacific
Airways Ltd for 21 Boeing 777X jets, valued at more than $7
billion at current list prices.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
The French water and waste group has no intention of selling
its French water activities, CEO Antoine Frerot said in a letter
to employees.
CASINO
The retailer said its store chain Monoprix was issuing 500
million euros of mandatory convertible bonds to strengthen its
capital base.
CARREFOUR
Dubai retail group Majid Al Futtaim plans to invest $467
million to build a shopping mall including a Carrefour store in
the neighbouring Gulf state of Oman.
TOTAL
The oil company said workers ended a strike over pay at the
Donges refinery in western France on Sunday, although industrial
action continued at three other plants.
BOLLORE, VIVENDI
Conditions attached to Bollore's sale of television channel
Direct 8 to Vivendi-owned Canal + are not enough to ensure fair
competition, a French court investigator concluded, according to
BFM Business. The high court is expected to give its final
ruling on Monday.
TF1
France's biggest private broadcaster, a unit of Bouygues,
has won the broadcast rights for the national team's soccer
games until 2018. According to L'Equipe newspaper, it paid 140
million euros for the rights.
ALCATEL-LUCENT, STM
The telecom equipment maker joins France's CAC 40 blue-chip
index, replacing STMicroelectronics. Alcatel is seen
benefiting from demand of 280 million euros, or about 85 million
shares, the equivalent to two average days of volume, from
exchange-traded funds and other index trackers, according to
Exane BNP Paribas index analysts. STMicroelectronics could see
selling pressure of 120 million euros, or 22 million shares, and
seven average days of volume.
