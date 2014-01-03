Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

REMY COINTREAU

French spirits group Remy Cointreau said its Chief Executive Officer Frederic Pflanz has resigned, for personal reasons, after only three months in the job. Pflanz, the company's former chief financial officer, had been appointed chief executive in June, and formally took the reins on Oct. 1.

RENAULT

A rise in December car sales in France, Italy, Belgium and Spain suggested a pick-up in demand in southern Europe, although not enough to avoid a sixth straight annual decline in the overall European market in 2013. The surge in French car sales in December was thanks largely to a 38-percent jump in registrations by Renault, data supplied by industry association CCFA shows.

