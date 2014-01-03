Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
REMY COINTREAU
French spirits group Remy Cointreau said its Chief Executive
Officer Frederic Pflanz has resigned, for personal reasons,
after only three months in the job. Pflanz, the company's former
chief financial officer, had been appointed chief executive in
June, and formally took the reins on Oct. 1.
RENAULT
A rise in December car sales in France, Italy, Belgium and
Spain suggested a pick-up in demand in southern Europe, although
not enough to avoid a sixth straight annual decline in the
overall European market in 2013. The surge in French car sales
in December was thanks largely to a 38-percent jump in
registrations by Renault, data supplied by industry association
CCFA shows.
