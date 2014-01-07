Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
Futures for France's CAC index are up 0.2 percent
AIRBUS
European plane-maker Airbus won its annual order
race with U.S. rival Boeing in 2013, industry sources
said.
ALTICE
The European cable operator and owner of mobile groups in
Israel and the Dominican Republic plans to list its shares on
the NYSE Euronext in Amsterdam with the aim to raise 750 million
euros.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
The French company has been awarded a 30-year British waste
disposal contract - as part of a consortium - worth 2 billion
euros ($2.73 billion) in total revenue.
BOURBON
The French company that provides marine services for
offshore oil and gas clients sold $770 million worth of vessels
last year, generating a capital gain of $180 million as part of
a divestment programme to cut debt.
REED ELSEVIER
The Anglo-Dutch information group named Nick Luff from
British energy group Centrica as its new chief finance officer.
