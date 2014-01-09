Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
DANONE
French food group Danone said it would sue wholesale dairy
exporter Fonterra and stop buying products from the New
Zealand firm following a contamination scare that sparked the
recall of infant milk formula across Asia.
KBC
Belgian financial group KBC will not exit Hungary, the head
of its business in the central European country said on
Wednesday, despite a tough outlook for profitability and
pressure from the authorities for consolidation.
HAVAS
France's Havas said Yannick Bollore, the 33-year-old son of
top shareholder Vincent Bollore, would take over as chief
executive of the world's sixth-biggest advertising agency.
ARKEMA
Arkema forecasts an EBITDA of around 900 million euros for
the full year 2013 and says the group`s targets for 2016 and
2020 remain unchanged.
AIRBUS
Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI has picked Airbus's A320 aircraft
over Boeing's BA.N 737 for the launch of its Indian airline
joint venture with Tata Sons TATAS.UL, sources familiar with the
decision said.
