PARIS Jan 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF, GDF SUEZ

The companies have reached an agreement with the Belgian government on the 10-year extension of the Tihange 1 reactor, Les Echos said.

RENAULT

Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T expects to outpace overall growth in the U.S. automobile market, which it sees rising by 1 percent at most in 2014, as the Japanese automaker meets pent-up demand for the Sentra, Nissan's chief planning officer said.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Troubled Italian airline Alitalia will ask banks for additional funding and could be forced to launch another share issue if the business does not perform as planned, its chief executive said.

AIRBUS

The Indian government is looking into a proposal to allow the European plane-maker's A380 planes to land in local Indian airports, India's civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said.

IPSEN

The French drugmaker said it would set up its own team in the U.S. to sell lanreotide, a treatment for tumours associated with acromegaly, a syndrome that produces swelling of the hands, feet or other extremities.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste management company has been awarded a water supply contract for the French city of Lyon and its suburbs worth a total of 660 million euros ($901 million).

CGG

The oil-and-gas-industry supplier said that for the fourth quarter of 2013 its vessel availability rate was 83 percent and its vessel production rate was 90 percent.

RABOBANK

Three former traders at Dutch bank Rabobank RABO.UL were criminally charged on Monday with manipulating the Yen Libor benchmark interest rate, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................