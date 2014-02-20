PARIS Feb 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotelier said it achieved a 5.3 percent like-for-like rise in full-year operating profit, driven by robust demand in Europe and in emerging markets.

SAFRAN

The aerospace, security and defence group predicted "significant" growth in profitability this year after posting higher earnings on the back of stronger than targeted demand for civil jet engine overhauls in 2013.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group reported an 8 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue to 2.484 billion euros and raised its 2013 dividend by 10 percent while confirming previously lowered targets.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline swung more sharply into profit than expected last year and said it was on course to meet its main debt reduction goal in 2015 after a prolonged crisis.

THALES

Europe's largest defence electronics firm signalled a continued offensive in emerging markets on Wednesday after Gulf defence contracts helped boost its order intake in 2013, while in western Europe military cuts continued to bite.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials said cost savings, innovation and a recovery in the United States would help operating profit to rebound this year after adverse currency effects and a weak economy in Europe hit 2013 sales and profits.

NATIXIS

The French investment bank has promised to return more cash to shareholders after posting a 10 percent rise in underlying fourth-quarter net profits due to cost-cutting.

INGENICO

The French maker of electronic payment terminals reported 2013 group net income grew 18 percent to 114 million euros said it saw 2014 organic revenue growth of at least 10 percent.

ORANGE

The French network operator received approval from the national telecoms regulator for a pilot test of "LTE Advanced", an advanced version of the fourth-generation mobile technology.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial chemicals company said it signed a share buyback agreeement covering 0.4 percent of its share capital.

ICADE

The French office-property investor reported a 141-percent increase in annual net profit for 2013 and said it would propose a dividend of 3.67 euros per share.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The French airports group reported a 10-percent drop in 2013 net income group share to 305 million euros.

TECHNICOLOR

The French video-technology company posted a net loss of 92 million euros for 2013, wider than the 22 million-euro loss it reported in 2012.

DERICHEBOURG

The French waste-management and services company said its shareholder meeting had approved its annual results and approved a dividend of 0.06 euros per share.

