VIVENDI

French media-and-telecoms company Vivendi reported a tenfold jump in net profit for 2013 on the back of asset sales and said results had met its guidance as it prepares to spin off domestic mobile brand SFR.

PUBLICIS

French advertising group Publicis said it was buying Lighthouse Digital, a digital media agency to be aligned with its Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) in South Africa.

SAFT

The battery maker has won a multi-million-dollar contract from partner Lockheed Martin to provide lithium-ion batteries for communication satellites to be used by the U.S. Air Force Space Command.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The waste and water group issued bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares with a nominal amount of approximately 350 million euros.

TRANSGENE

French biotech group Transgene announced plans for a Phase 1b/2 trial with cancer drug Pexa-Vec that is to be funded by the Institut National du Cancer (INCa).

IMERYS

Minerals Technologies Inc raised its offer to buy Amcol International Corp ACO.N to about $1.38 billion. U.S.-based Minerals Technologies and France's Imerys IMTP.PA are both bidding for Amcol, a company that owns large reserves of bentonite, a key mineral used in construction and energy industries.

