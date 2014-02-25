PARIS Feb 25 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 March futures down 0.16 pct at 0704 GMT
VIVENDI
French media-and-telecoms company Vivendi reported a tenfold
jump in net profit for 2013 on the back of asset sales and said
results had met its guidance as it prepares to spin off domestic
mobile brand SFR.
PUBLICIS
French advertising group Publicis said it was buying
Lighthouse Digital, a digital media agency to be aligned with
its Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) in South Africa.
SAFT
The battery maker has won a multi-million-dollar contract
from partner Lockheed Martin to provide lithium-ion
batteries for communication satellites to be used by the U.S.
Air Force Space Command.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
The waste and water group issued bonds convertible into
and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares with a
nominal amount of approximately 350 million euros.
TRANSGENE
French biotech group Transgene announced plans for a Phase
1b/2 trial with cancer drug Pexa-Vec that is to be funded by the
Institut National du Cancer (INCa).
IMERYS
Minerals Technologies Inc raised its offer to buy
Amcol International Corp ACO.N to about $1.38 billion.
U.S.-based Minerals Technologies and France's Imerys IMTP.PA are
both bidding for Amcol, a company that owns large reserves of
bentonite, a key mineral used in construction and energy
industries.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................