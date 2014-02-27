Below are company-related news and stories from French and
VEOLIA
The French water and waste group said it booked a 135
million euro net loss in 2013, reversing a 404 million profit in
2012, partly due to goodwill impairment charges on its German
unit.
The company said its board would propose renewing the term
of Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot, effectively putting
an end to speculation his job was under threat.
ESSILOR
The world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses said it was
aiming for 10 to 12 percent sales growth at constant exchange
rates this year after it posted weaker-than-expected 2013
results.
VALLOUREC
The French steel tube maker said it expected sales and core
earnings to rise moderately at best this year, after strong
sales to oil and gas clients outweighed the pain from a higher
euro to push up 2013 profit margins.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction and concession company
said on Wednesday it expected higher sales and profits this year
after solid business in public works and improved traffic on its
toll roads helped operating profit jump by close to 10 percent
in 2013.
AREVA
The French nuclear group said on Wednesday its net loss
widened to 494 million euros in 2013 from 99 million euros in
2012 due to provisions on its reactor project in Finland and
losses in its renewable energy business.
IMERYS
Amcol International Corp, a U.S. minerals and
materials group, agreed to French peer Imerys's sweetened
takeover offer of about $1.39 billion that topped a rival bid by
Minerals Technologies Inc.
