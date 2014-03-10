(Adds Eutelsat) Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.06 percent at 0751 GMT

BOUYGUES, ILIAD

France's Bouygues Telecom has agreed to sell its mobile network and much of its spectrum to smaller rival Iliad as a way to head off competition regulators' concerns about its pending bid for Vivendi's SFR.

On Monday, Iliad posted a strong rise in sales and profit last year as it recruited more fixed broadband and mobile customers than its larger rivals.

VIVENDI

A committee of board directors at the French media and telecoms group met on Saturday to review rival offers for telecoms unit SFR and prepare a meeting of the supervisory council possibly at the end of the week, sources close to the matter said.

SANOFI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked the drugmaker and its U.S. partner Regeneron to assess potential neurocognitive side effects of their experimental cholesterol drug, Sanofi said in its annual report.

UNILEVER

The consumer goods company said it had bought a majority stake in water purification company Qinyuan, its biggest Chinese acquisition in ten years, without disclosing what it paid.

CREDIT AGRICOLE, SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank's global head of foreign exchange Vincent Leclercq is no longer working at the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Separately, U.S. authorities are investigating whether Credit Agricole and Societe Generale violated anti-money laundering rules and economic embargoes on countries like Iran, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

AIRBUS GROUP

Top Airbus executives said they still hoped to expand the company's share of the shrinking U.S. defense market but did not see a large U.S. acquisition target in the near-term.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French electrical gear maker confirmed it was in talks with potential buyers for its sensors unit CST, following a newspaper report saying it could reap up to $900 million from a deal.

IMERYS

Imerys said on Friday it would not raise its takeover offer on U.S. minerals and materials group AMCOL International any further than $45.25 a share. If Amcol decided to end the merger agreement signed by both companies, it would have to pay a termination fee in compensation, Imerys said in a statement.

EUTELSAT

Infrastructure group Abertis plans to sell off its remaining 5 percent stake in the French satellite group, Abertis CEO Francisco Reynes said in an interview with the Financial Times.

AREVA

The chief executive of Areva said the nuclear group had made an "important step" in negotiations with the Niger government on new contracts to mine uranium.

VEOLIA

Loss-making France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM, which is partly owned by French water and waste group Veolia Environnement, plans to order four new ships, an SNCM spokesman said on Friday.

MR BRICOLAGE, BRICORAMA

French DIY stores will open on Sunday thanks to a new government decree published on Saturday, following a long-running legal battle.

ROYAL DSM

The Dutch food and chemicals said it had proposed appointing Geraldine Matchett as chief financial officer after Rolf-Dieter Schwalb steps down as of December 1.

