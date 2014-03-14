PARIS Mar 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE

Cable group Altice said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6 percent to 1.36 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in 2013, while operating free cash flow increased 27 percent to 667 million euros ($928.97 million).

NUMERICABLE

France's industry minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Friday he believed media group Vivendi preferred the offer made by cable group Numericable for its SFR telecoms business over that proposed by conglomerate Bouygues.

VIVENDI

The board of France's Vivendi is to meet on Friday to debate two competing bids to buy its mobile and fixed operator SFR, a deal that could reshape Europe's third-biggest telecom market.

SPIE

Spie has chosen six banks to run a stock market listing in Autumn that could value the French electrical and mechanical engineering group at 3 to 4 billion euros ($4.2-5.6 billion), Les Echos newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

The French maker of computer-assisted design programmes extended its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares in U.S. scientific software firm Accelrys at an offer price of $12.5 per share till Mar. 25.

CARREFOUR

France's Carrefour SA CARR.PA could raise as much as 5 billion reais ($2.1 billion) from the sale of a stake in its Brazilian unit, with potential bidders including Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz and a sovereign wealth fund, a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

VEOLIA

Veolia board members representing its top three shareholders and more than 20 percent of its stock abstained from the vote to re-elect Chief Executive Antoine Frerot in February.

