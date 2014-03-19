PARIS, March 19 Below are company-related news
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The carmaker's board agreed to nominate French civil servant
Louis Gallois as its next chairman, sources said, as the
carmaker prepares for a 3 billion euro tie-up with China's
Dongfeng Motor Group.
EURAZEO
The French investment groupEurazeo agreed to invest 285
million euros in Spanish fashion label Desigual to take a 10
percent stake in the company through a capital increase and help
it fund its expansion.
Separately Eurazeo said on Wednesday it planned to pay a
2013 dividend of 1.20 euros per share. Net asset value grew 31
percent to 70.7 euros per share as of Dec. 31, 2013
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi said its Sanofi Pasteur unit had
signed a long-term cooperation deal with South Korea's SK
Chemical Co to develop and market a vaccine against
pneumococcal infection.
BIOMERIEUX
The French biotechnology company said it aimed for 2014
operating profit - before non-recurring items related to its
recent acquisition of U.S. company BioFire - of 220-245 million
euros, on organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.
EADS
China is in talks to buy at least 150 Airbus passenger jets
potentially worth $20 billion when Xi Jinping pays his first
visit to Europe as president at the end of this month, people
familiar with the matter said.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's highest court of appeal is set on Wednesday to
deliver what may be the final word on the fate of former Societe
Generale trader Jerome Kerviel, who has spent more than three
years fighting a jail sentence over massive market bets that
almost brought the bank to the brink of collapse in 2008.
IMTECH
The Dutch engineering services group said it would focus on
debt reduction as it recovers from an accounting fraud scandal
that hammered its share price last year.
