PARIS, April 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures down 0.78 pct at 0620 GMT

LAFARGE

The world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim of Switzerland, have agreed the terms of a merger that would create a company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said.

NUMERICABLE, VIVENDI, BOUYGUES

French cable company Numericable will launch a rights issue worth up to 4.7 billion euros to help fund its acquisition of Vivendi unit SFR, Numericable said.

Numericable won a fierce month-long bidding war against mobile rival Bouygues for the prize of SFR on Saturday when Vivendi announced it had decided to go with Numericable's offer, which combined 13.5 billion euros in cash, a 20 percent stake in the combined entity and a potential milestone payment.

SANOFI Sanofi said it plans to resubmit its application for its Lemtrada drug for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis following "constructive discussions" with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic was unchanged year-on-year in March, whilst its cargo business registered growth of 2.7 percent.

CASINO

French retailer Casino said it had exercised an option to buy 8.9 million preferred shares in Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar, raising its stake to 41.4 percent from 38 percent.

ERAMET

Eramet, Vale Canada and New Caledonia's South Province signed a framework agreement on April 5 providing for the exploration, study and beneficiation of the nickel deposits at Prony and Pernod in the south of New Caledonia.

The agreement calls for the creation of a joint venture for the project, owned 34 percent by South Province, and 33 percent each by Eramet and Vale Canada

RENAULT

The head of the Renault-Nissan alliance said he saw great potential in Russia despite a slowdown in car sales and was unperturbed by the geopolitical situation, seeming to shrug off Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine.

