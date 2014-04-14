PARIS, April 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL

The French oil major is on the verge of making a final investment decision on Angola's Kaombo oil project after lowering the cost by $4 billion, its chief executive said.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's second-largest bank said it had increased its stake in Rosbank to 99.4 percent, saying the Russian banking sector had strong growth potential.

EDF

Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil's state-controlled oil company known as Petrobras, agreed on Friday to sell to EDF its 10 percent stake in thermal power plant Usina Termelétrica Norte Fluminense for an undisclosed sum.

VIVENDI

The media group's Canal+ pay-TV unit said it won rights to continue broadcasting Champions League soccer matches for the three coming seasons through 2018.

VEOLIA

French transport firm Transdev, a joint venture between Veolia Environnement and state-owned bank CDC, will propose a new chairman of the board for its SNCM ferry unit, a source close to Transdev told Reuters.

REMY COINTREAU

The drinks maker signed an amendment and extension to its 255-million-euro revolving facility with a pool of ten banks. The move provides the group with more favourable financing terms, with a borrowing cost of Euribor plus 100 basis points, compared with the previous one at 195 points.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The carmaker's prospects may be brightening as Europe emerges from a six-year market slump, but new boss Carlos Tavares still faces long odds as he prepares to present his recovery plan on Monday, analysts said.

IPSEN

The French drugmaker presented a first set of results on phase III clinical study of Dysport in the treatment of adults suffering from upper limb spasticity.

