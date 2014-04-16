PARIS, April 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDENRED

The French vouchers and prepaid cards group said first-quarter revenue fell 4.6 percent year-on-year, dragged down by the effect of weaker exchange rates on emerging market currencies in Latin America.

VINCI

The board of directors of Europe's biggest builder agreed to extend CEO Xavier Huillard's mandate for four more years and to appoint Pierre Coppey as chief operating officer to steer the group's strategic concessions business.

BIOMERIEUX

The diagnostics specialist said Alexandre Merieux, son of company founder Alain Merieux, would take on the role of CEO, while Jean-Luc Belingard remains chairman of the board.

ADP

The number of passengers passing through Paris' main airports rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in March to 7.35 million, according to the airports operator.

VEOLIA

China has blamed the French utility for "supervision problems" in its water quality standards after authorities said a cancer-inducing chemical had been found in tap water supplied by the firm at 20 times above national safety levels, state media said.

TOTAL

The oil major reported shutdown of equipment within an unspecified "unit 855," which led to emissions on Tuesday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

TECHNIP

The oil services company said its consortium with Heerema Marine Contractors won a $3.5 billion contract from Total related to the subsea Kaombo project, off the coast of Angola. Technip said its share was 55 percent.

BIOALLIANCE PHARMA

The company said it agreed to buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company Topotarget TOPO.CO to boost the companies' scale and combine their pipelines of new drugs.

