Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 May futures up 0.43 percent at 0617 GMT
ATOS
French IT services group Steria, which has agreed
to an all-share offer from Sopra, denied having
engaged in discussions with rival Atos and said the latter's bid
was unsolicited.
Lufthansa's IT infrastructure business, which the
airline is trying to sell, is drawing interest from IBM,
Hewlett-Packard and France's Atos, German paper
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported, without citing
any sources.
VIVENDI
The head of Vivendi's French telecom unit SFR, won by cable
company Numericable in a fierce bidding war, said in
comments published on Saturday it planned to partner with
Britain's Vodafone in a network-sharing project.
AREVA
The government of Niger, the world's fourth largest uranium
producer, is on the verge of renewing an agreement with French
state-controlled nuclear group Areva, the West African nation's
mines minister said on Sunday.
EDF
France's oldest nuclear power plant, Fessenheim, was shut
down on Saturday following an incident at the facility away from
the reactor which did not pose any danger, operator EDF said.
ACCOR
Europe's largest hotel group Accor said on Thursday that
difficulties in its core French market that held back
first-quarter revenue growth would remain in the second quarter.
TECHNIP
Technip said a consortium made of its Angoflex Ltda venture
with Sonangol and DUCO Ltd, won a large contract by Total E&P
Angola. The contract consists of the umbilical (steel tubes and
thermoplastic hoses) system part of the Kaombo project, located
offshore Angola. Technip said for the company a "large" subsea
contract ranges from 250 to 500 million euros.
EDF
EDF will build and operate a new-generation coal-fired power
plant in Fuzhou, southeast China, for China Datang Corp
SASADT.UL, the French company said on Friday without disclosing
the terms of the deal.
Reactor 2 at Fessenheim, France's oldest nuclear power
plant, restarted operations on Sunday, a day after a non-serious
incident shut it down, operator EDF said.
FRENCH BANKS
The French government will call a meeting with the country's
top bankers over 2013 compensation rises awarded to their chief
executives, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Thursday.
FAURECIA
French auto parts supplier Faurecia said first-quarter sales
rose 3.4 percent as a recovery in European demand more than made
up for lost business in North America.
