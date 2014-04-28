PARIS, April 28 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ALSTOM
Siemens and the French government intervened in
U.S.-based General Electric's plan to buy the power arm
of France's Alstom on Sunday with an alternative
tie-up of European "champions" and a promise to act in France's
national interest.
PUBLICIS
The chief executives of advertising companies Publicis and
Omnicom Group are working together to resolve a
seven-month-old struggle over who will be chief financial
officer of their combined group if the $35 billion merger is
completed, three people close to the deal said on Sunday.
VIVENDI
Abu Dhabi's Etisalat has signed a two-part 3.15
billion euros ($4.36 billion) loan to help fund its acquisition
of a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, the Gulf
telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Monday.
TOTAL
The French oil major has put its liquefied petroleum gas
unit, Totalgaz, up for sale and has received around 10
expressions of interest from potential buyers, the daily Les
Echos reported on Monday.
NEXANS
ISS Proxy Advisory Services is advising shareholders in
Nexans to back a hedge fund resolution to dismiss its
Chairman and Chief Executive Frederic Vincent from the board at
the French cablemaking company's May 15 annual meeting.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said the first of two Phase III
clinical studies of a proposed dengue vaccine had been
successfully completed, reaching its primary endpoint with a
significant reduction in cases of the disease.
ARCELORMITTAL
Deutsche Bahn said it was filing claims against a
number of steel companies including ArcelorMittal and Saarstahl
for damages which the German rail operator alleges were caused
by fixing of the price of railway sleepers.
ZIGGO
U.S. cable group Liberty Global's bid for Dutch
peer Ziggo is likely to face lengthy scrutiny by European Union
antitrust regulators because of the complex issues involved, two
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
