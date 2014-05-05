Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.06 percent at 0642 GMT.

ALSTOM

General Electric Co on Monday made tender offers to buy shares worth up to $389 million in two of Alstom SA's India units to comply with local rules, following its $16.9 billion bid to buy the French group's energy unit.

GDF SUEZ / SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French utility GDF and Suez Environnement SEVI.PA denied a report that Spanish group La Caixa would take a stake in the environmental services firm, replacing lead shareholder GDF.

CARREFOUR

The French retail giant has begun making plans to exit its India wholesale operations, the Times of India reported on Saturday.

M6

The French broadcaster warned that its annual operating profit would fall if the advertising market continued to decline in the second half of the year.

SANOFI

The French pharmaceutical company said the World Health Organisation had given its Shan5 paediatric vaccine "prequalification status", allowing the vaccine to be bought by United Nations agencies including UNICEF.

VIVENDI

Gulf telecom operator Etisalat said it had agreed to sell its operations in several West African countries to Maroc Telecom for $650 million. The deal is is dependent on Etisalat completing its accord to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, which is expected to close in May.

