PARIS May 16 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ORANGE, BOUYGUES
Orange is studying a purchase of smaller French rival
Bouygues Telecom and is in talks with conglomerate parent
Bouygues, Les Echos said, as the government pushes for
consolidation in the sector.
Meanwhile, Bouygues said it was cutting more costs at its
telecom unit to strengthen it as a standalone player but was
also keeping an open mind and looking at potential tie-ups with
other operators.
ILIAD
The French low-cost telecoms company posted an 11 percent
rise in first-quarter sales thanks to a 26 percent rise in
mobile revenue.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
The French electrical gear maker said it has accepted an
offer from private equity groups The Carlyle Group and PAI
Partners for its sensors business in a deal based on an
enterprise value of $900 million.
ARCELORMITTAL
The world's largest steelmaker said it was lobbying the
European Union not to intensify sanctions against Russia over
its actions in neighbouring Ukraine.
Europe's steel industry needs to take more old capacity out
despite years of cost-cutting that have made it among the most
competitive in the world and bent on exports, Robrecht Himpe,
Executive Vice President of ArcelorMittal Europe, told Reuters.
UBISOFT
The games company confirmed its 2014/15 operating income
target after it swung to a full-year operating loss of 66
million euros.
EURAZEO
The investment group said first-quarter consolidated revenue
rose 1.5 percent like-for-like to 827 million euros. Total
economic revenue rose 2.2 percent to 1.32 billion.
EUTELSAT
The satellite company said third-quarter revenue rose 1.5
percent at constant currencies and excluding non-recurring
revenues and Satmex, and it confirmed its current year and
medium-term objectives.
NICOX
The ophthalmic company said first-quarter revenue rose to
1.1 million euros from 0.1 million a year earlier.
