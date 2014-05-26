Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Cac-40 futures up 0.2 pct

ATOS BULL

Atos said it had agreed to buy Bull in an all-French IT sector takeover deal worth 620 million euros ($845.2 million) aimed at creating Europe's biggest business in cloud operations and a leading cybersecurity player.

At 4.90 euros a share the offer represents a 30 percent premium to the three month weighted average share price of Bull, the companies said, adding that they expected the deal to deliver 80 million euros annually in cost synergies.

AIRBUS

Germany's national security council declined two-thirds of applications for arms export licences at its most recent sitting three weeks ago, German news weekly Spiegel said on Saturday.

ALSTOM

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt is due to meet President Francois Hollande on Wednesday.

DEXIA

The bank's plan to shrink and eventually disappear marks it out as so different, the European Central Bank (ECB) believes, that no other bank can realistically plead for similar special treatment in upcoming stress test of the sector.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................