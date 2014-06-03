Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures down 0.01 pct at 0644 GMT
BNP PARIBAS
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday his country would
defend the interests of French bank BNP Paribas BNP PA> after it
faced the prospect of a $10 billion-plus fine from the United
States and called the penalty "unreasonable."
CLUB MED
The takeover battle for Club Mediterranee intensified on
Monday after the French holiday resort operator agreed to open
its books to a new potential bidder, Investindustrial, a fund
led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi.
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis on Monday said
it was selling through an accelerated bookbuilding process its
entire 5.01 percent stake in French satellite group Eutelsat
Communications.
ORANGE
Telecommunications regulators in Mali have fined Orange's
local unit 6.86 billion CFA francs ($14.23 million) for
illegally using mobile bandwidth for a fixed-line service, a
charge Orange has said it will challenge.
CARREFOUR /CASINO
Retailers Carrefour and Casino made non-binding offers last
week to buy the French division of Spanish discount supermarket
chain DIA and have until the end of next week to submit firm
offers, Le Figaro daily said.
KERING
Kering said on Tuesday it has closed the sale of La Redoute
and Relais Colis, to Nathalie Balla, current chairman and CEO of
La Redoute, and Eric Courteille, chief administrative officer of
Redcats, in accordance with the conditions specified in the
sale's agreement.
