Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.01 pct at 0644 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday his country would defend the interests of French bank BNP Paribas BNP PA> after it faced the prospect of a $10 billion-plus fine from the United States and called the penalty "unreasonable."

CLUB MED

The takeover battle for Club Mediterranee intensified on Monday after the French holiday resort operator agreed to open its books to a new potential bidder, Investindustrial, a fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi.

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis on Monday said it was selling through an accelerated bookbuilding process its entire 5.01 percent stake in French satellite group Eutelsat Communications.

ORANGE

Telecommunications regulators in Mali have fined Orange's local unit 6.86 billion CFA francs ($14.23 million) for illegally using mobile bandwidth for a fixed-line service, a charge Orange has said it will challenge.

CARREFOUR /CASINO

Retailers Carrefour and Casino made non-binding offers last week to buy the French division of Spanish discount supermarket chain DIA and have until the end of next week to submit firm offers, Le Figaro daily said.

KERING

Kering said on Tuesday it has closed the sale of La Redoute and Relais Colis, to Nathalie Balla, current chairman and CEO of La Redoute, and Eric Courteille, chief administrative officer of Redcats, in accordance with the conditions specified in the sale's agreement.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................