PARIS, June 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group said it would cut its dividend by 9.3 percent after its annual operating profit fell sharply, hit by a Chinese government crackdown on corruption that has sapped demand for premium cognac.

EDF

The French utility aims to sell as early as the end of June a 70 percent stake in Italian unit Edison's wind farms to local infrastructure fund F2i, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said.

ORANGE

BOUYGUES

The French telecoms firm has hired investment banks Lazard and Credit Suisse to assess a potential purchase of rival Bouygues Telecom, a deal that could top 6 billion euros, two people close to the situation said.

CASINO

Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar said Wednesday its board, along with other subsidiaries of the French retailer Casino, approved a plan to merge their e-commerce units, which would have combined annual sales of $4.9 billion.

STENTYS

The medical technology company said it had signed an acquisition agreement for Cappella Peel Away Inc and its assets relating to a novel stent delivery system.

VINCI

Private equity group Ardian, Crédit Agricole Assurances and Vinci, the concessions operating company, said they had finalised the creation of a company that will own the car parking business Vinci Park. The finalisation took place four months after the start of exclusive talks.

SOITEC

The semiconductor materials group said it had named Thom Degnan, an industry veteran from Intel, as its vice president of sales and business development for its Electronics Division in North America.

ING GROUP

The Dutch banking group will proceed with its plans to list 10.3 billion euro insurance subsidiary, NN Group, a major step in returning to the market after a state bail-out during the financial crisis.

ECONOMY

France's unemployment rate was stable in the first quarter at 10.1 percent, after the figure for the previous three month period was revised down to 10.1 percent, data published on Thursday by the INSEE statistics office showed.

