PARIS, June 6 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures up 0.08 percent at 0631 GMT
BNP PARIBAS
U.S. authorities negotiating with BNP Paribas over alleged
sanctions violations at one point suggested that France's
biggest bank pay a penalty as high as $16 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
New York's banking regulator has asked one of BNP Paribas's
chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement over
sanctions violations, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
President Barack Obama dismissed on Thursday any prospect
that he might intervene in the case of BNP Paribas bank, which
faces a possible huge fine for U.S. sanctions busting, despite
pressure from his French counterpart.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic
rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in May, led by the
Caribbean-Indian Ocean and Africa-Middle East regions.
VEOLIA
France's Veolia said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 65
percent stake in Danish waste management group Marius Pedersen
Group for 240 million euros, as it aims to cut debt.
VALEO /VALLOUREC
French auto parts maker Valeo will be added to the CAC 40
index while pipe and tube maker Vallourec will
be removed, the Expert Indices Committee of Euronext, a
subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, said on Thursday.
ZODIAC AEROSPACE
The aerospace supplier said it finalised the acquisition of
U.S. VIP cabin interiors company Greenpoint Technologies, which
employs 450 people and has annual revenue of around $150
million.
VINCI
The construction company said it won a contract worth $187
million to widen a section of the I-85 interstate highway in
North Carolina.
