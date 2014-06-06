PARIS, June 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures up 0.08 percent at 0631 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

U.S. authorities negotiating with BNP Paribas over alleged sanctions violations at one point suggested that France's biggest bank pay a penalty as high as $16 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York's banking regulator has asked one of BNP Paribas's chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement over sanctions violations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

President Barack Obama dismissed on Thursday any prospect that he might intervene in the case of BNP Paribas bank, which faces a possible huge fine for U.S. sanctions busting, despite pressure from his French counterpart.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in May, led by the Caribbean-Indian Ocean and Africa-Middle East regions.

VEOLIA

France's Veolia said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 65 percent stake in Danish waste management group Marius Pedersen Group for 240 million euros, as it aims to cut debt.

VALEO /VALLOUREC

French auto parts maker Valeo will be added to the CAC 40 index while pipe and tube maker Vallourec will be removed, the Expert Indices Committee of Euronext, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, said on Thursday.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The aerospace supplier said it finalised the acquisition of U.S. VIP cabin interiors company Greenpoint Technologies, which employs 450 people and has annual revenue of around $150 million.

VINCI

The construction company said it won a contract worth $187 million to widen a section of the I-85 interstate highway in North Carolina.

