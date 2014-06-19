PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS

Latest negotiations between U.S. authorities and BNP Paribas on the level of fine it could pay for breaching U.S. sanctions have failed to produce an agreement, sources said.

L'OREAL

French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said on Wednesday the U.S. market for mass beauty consumer goods remained flat, dashing hopes of an improvement this quarter, but pointed to continued recovery in Europe, notably in southern countries.

Separately, L'Oreal said it had agreed to buy Los Angeles-based NYX Cosmetics as it builds up its stable of U.S. brands.

CGG

France's CGG and Sovcomflot, Russia's largest energy shipping company, said on Thursday they signed an agreement to form a joint venture company dedicated to conducting high-end 3D marine seismic acquisition services with a focus on Arctic and sub-Arctic waters. The venture, to be called Arctic Geophysical Exploration (AGE), will be 51 per cent owned by Sovcomflot and 49 per cent owned by CGG.

CGG also said that, in addition to the first two 508XT systems being delivered to the industry this month, Sercel has also sold a system to PanAmerican Geophysical for delivery in July.

