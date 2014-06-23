Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures up 0.04 pct at 0653 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

ALSTOM, BOUYGUES

France won an option to buy 20 percent of Alstom from construction group Bouygues, in an eleventh-hour deal clearing the way for the agreed sale of Alstom's energy business to General Electric.

CARREFOUR

Spain's supermarkets group Dia, the world's third-largest hard-discounter, on Friday said it had reached a preliminary deal with France's Carrefour over the sale of its loss-making French unit.

CLUB MED

Investindustrial, the private equity fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, has launched legal actions to challenge a decision by French stock market watchdog AMF giving Investindustrial until June 30 to make a bid for French holiday operator Club Med, daily Le Figaro reports. A ruling on the challlege is expected on July 2.

GDF SUEZ The utility said it has recently signed an agreement with Perusahaan Gas Negara relating to a feasibility study for an on -shore LNG terminal in northern Java.

ELIOR

French catering group Elior said on Monday it raised 954 million euros following the exercise of an over-allotment option as part of its initial public offering. Including the option 39.4 percent of the capital is now traded on the stock market.

VIVENDI

France's Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement on the sale its telecom unit SFR to cable company Numericable after "constructive" talks with labour unions. The closing of the deal is subject to other conditions.

EDF

The French government plans to raise regulated electricity tariffs by less than 5 percent in the autumn, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

The global leader in water and waste management, has a little local difficulty: an ailing France-Corsica ferry operator that weighs on its shares, gives its CEO nightmares and puts the brakes on its strategic plans.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Citroen's C4 Cactus is more than just another compact car. It's a manifesto on wheels for the brand's move down-market as parent PSA Peugeot Citroen struggles to return to profit.

