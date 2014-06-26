PARIS, June 26 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures up 0.3 percent at 0614 GMT
ATOS
Atos said on Thursday its offer to buy Bull in an
all-French takeover deal worth 620 million euros ($845.27
million) will continue from June 27 to July 31.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from converting
foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in some
businesses for as long as a year, according to sources familiar
with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the French
bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions laws.
GDF SUEZ
Texas electric regulators are not aware of any investigation
of trading activity in the state's $30 billion wholesale market
by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, an agency
spokesman said on Wednesday.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker is in the "very early stages" of
considering the sale of a portfolio of older drugs, managers
told an internal meeting on Wednesday, according to union
representatives who were present.
EDF, VEOLIA
EDF won approval from the European Commission to take over
the French businesses of energy services firm Dalkia from Veolia
Environnement, clearing a regulatory hurdle to the deal
announced late last year.
PERNOD RICARD
The board of the drinks company has decided to distribute an
interim cash dividend of 0.82 euros per share for the current
2013/14 financial year, equal to 50 percent of the total
dividend paid out in the previous financial year.
EIFFAGE
The French construction and concessions company has acquired
a 70 percent stake in Canadian civil engineering company
Innovative Civil Constructors, which is expected to generate
nearly 70 million euros in sales in 2014 with a workforce of
some 100 people.
BONDUELLE
The canned vegetables company said it would take a 32
million euro hit to its 2013/14 results after being fined by the
European Commission for anticompetitive practices in the market
for the sale of canned mushrooms.
BIOALLIANCE PHARMA
The rare cancer drug company announced the signature of a
licence agreement for labial herpes treatment Sitavig for
commercialization rights in Brazil.
