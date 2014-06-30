Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
The CAC 40 is seen opening up 0.2 percent at
6:38GMT.
BNP PARIBAS
The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce on
Monday a settlement with the French bank involving a record fine
of nearly $9 billion over alleged U.S. sanctions violations by
France's biggest bank, sources familiar with the matter said.
CNP ASSURANCES
The French insurance group is in talks with Santander
over buying 51 percent of the Spanish bank's Irish unit
that sells insurance on consumer loans for about 350 million
euros, according to Les Echos newspaper.
A spokesman for CNP was not immediately available to
comment.
PHILIPS
Dutch lighting and healthcare company will merge its
Lumileds LED components and Automotive lighting subsidiaries
into a standalone unit and then seek to attract outside
investors, the company said.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank has priced its 20-year $250 million bonds at
a yield of 4.1 percent in Taiwan, two sources with close
knowledge of the situation said.
SEQUANA
The French paper products maker launched a capital increase
worth at least 64 million euros, which could be raised to 73.4
million euros if demand is high. Current shareholders can get 1
new share for each of their existing shares at a price of 2.55
euros each, with the operation carried out July 1 to July 15.
NUMERICABLE
The French cable operator said it had finalised a deal to
buy Virgin Mobile group, a virtual mobile operator in France,
for an undisclosed price.
VEOLIA
The water and waste services group has completed the sale of
a 65 percent stake in Marius Pedersen Group for 240 million
euros to the foundation that already owns the rest of the group.
Veolia said the operation will help it reach its annual debt
reduction target.
ACCOR
French ministers on Sunday attacked proposals by lawmakers
to increase taxes on hotel stays and called for them to be
scrapped as they could undermine plans to boost the tourism
sector.
Sebastien Bazin, chief executive of Europe's largest hotel
group Accor ACCP.PA, has said the new taxes would severely cut
hotel margins and penalize tourism.
AUDIKA
Italian hearing aid company Amplifon said on
Friday it was interested in buying smaller rival Audika, but the
French company said it was not for sale.
