Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

The CAC 40 is seen opening up 0.2 percent at 6:38GMT.

BNP PARIBAS

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce on Monday a settlement with the French bank involving a record fine of nearly $9 billion over alleged U.S. sanctions violations by France's biggest bank, sources familiar with the matter said.

CNP ASSURANCES

The French insurance group is in talks with Santander over buying 51 percent of the Spanish bank's Irish unit that sells insurance on consumer loans for about 350 million euros, according to Les Echos newspaper.

A spokesman for CNP was not immediately available to comment.

PHILIPS

Dutch lighting and healthcare company will merge its Lumileds LED components and Automotive lighting subsidiaries into a standalone unit and then seek to attract outside investors, the company said.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank has priced its 20-year $250 million bonds at a yield of 4.1 percent in Taiwan, two sources with close knowledge of the situation said.

SEQUANA

The French paper products maker launched a capital increase worth at least 64 million euros, which could be raised to 73.4 million euros if demand is high. Current shareholders can get 1 new share for each of their existing shares at a price of 2.55 euros each, with the operation carried out July 1 to July 15.

NUMERICABLE

The French cable operator said it had finalised a deal to buy Virgin Mobile group, a virtual mobile operator in France, for an undisclosed price.

VEOLIA

The water and waste services group has completed the sale of a 65 percent stake in Marius Pedersen Group for 240 million euros to the foundation that already owns the rest of the group. Veolia said the operation will help it reach its annual debt reduction target.

ACCOR

French ministers on Sunday attacked proposals by lawmakers to increase taxes on hotel stays and called for them to be scrapped as they could undermine plans to boost the tourism sector.

Sebastien Bazin, chief executive of Europe's largest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA, has said the new taxes would severely cut hotel margins and penalize tourism.

AUDIKA

Italian hearing aid company Amplifon said on Friday it was interested in buying smaller rival Audika, but the French company said it was not for sale.

