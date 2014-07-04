PARIS, July 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures down 0.11 percent at 0625 GMT.

CLUB MED

The boss of Club Mediterranee played the national champion card on Friday in the battle for control the French all-inclusive holiday pioneer, saying a sale to Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi would hand control to foreign investors.

Club Mediterranee said on Thursday the board of directors has named independent advisors on the back of a bidding war for control of the French resort operator.

EDF

French energy consumers will have to pay an extra 30 to 45 euros each as a result of a ruling by France's highest administrative court that a government cap on prices was illegal, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Friday.

TECHNIP

French engineering group Technip said it was awarded a contract by Total E&P UK for the Edradour Subsea Development, located approximately 75 kilometers North West of the Shetland Islands, in approximately 300 meters of water. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ALSTOM

The deal under which the French government will acquire up to 20 percent of Alstom from the engineering company's top shareholder Bouygues amounts to concerted action, French market regulator AMF said on Thursday, a decision that could make it more costly for the state to acquire the holding.

PEUGEOT

PSA Peugeot Citroen Deputy Chairman Thierry Peugeot is leaving the supervisory board with immediate effect, the French carmaker said on Thursday.

BNP PARIBAS

Standard and Poor's affirmed its 'A+' long-term credit rating on BNP Paribas on Thursday. S&P said it revised its assessment of the bank's capital to "moderate" from "adequate" and placed the rating on a negative outlook from Credit Watch negative.

Cuba on Thursday criticized as illegal the record U.S. fine against French bank BNP Paribas, saying President Barack Obama's administration has now imposed more Cuba-related penalties than that of any previous U.S. president.

