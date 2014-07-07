Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility completed the purchase of Lend Lease's
facilities management business in the United Kingdom for an
undisclosed amount.
RENAULT
Renault's first-half vehicle sales rose 4.7 percent, as a
European rebound offset slumping demand from emerging markets,
in a reversal of fortune for the French carmaker.
LAFARGE
Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim Ltd on Monday
proposed a series of asset sales across Europe, including all of
Holcim's French activities and Lafarge's German ones, as they
seek approval from competition regulators for their merger.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
France's finance minister said he was not worried about
French banks being investigated by U.S. authorities after a
record fine was imposed on BNP Paribas for violating U.S.
sanctions against several countries.
ORANGE, BOUYGUES TELECOM
French telecom group Orange says Spain is where it sees
possible acquisition targets and does not exclude looking again
at Bouygues' telecom business if invited to do so.
AIRBUS
Airbus Group has not decided whether it will launch its
proposed A330neo jet at this month's Farnborough Airshow but is
confident about the outlook for plane orders at the gala event,
said its strategy chief Marwan Lahoud.
EDF
French households could face an extra 27 euro ($36.83)
catch-up payment to settle their electricity bills after a
government cap on prices was annulled.
TOTAL
Total sees weak refining margins in the second quarter to
June impacting margins, its chief executive said.
"Everybody knows refining margins have been extremely weak in
the second quarter and this will have an impact on our profits
as it did during the first quarter," said Total Chief Executive
Christophe de Margerie.
AREVA
Areva chief operating officer Philippe Knoche said the
French state-controlled nuclear group may not be able to meet
its self-set target of selling 10 reactors by 2016.
France's Areva and Spain's Gamesa finalised their
joint venture to develop offshore wind farm projects and laid
out an objective to win close to 20 percent of the market in
Europe by 2020.
SANOFI
French pharmaceutical group Sanofi estimates that negative
foreign currency impact on its second-quarter 2014 financial
results should be about 6 percentage points on sales and 8 to 10
percentage points on business earnings per share (EPS).
Club Med
French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) said it was
not mulling a counter bid for French resort operator Club
Mediterranee in which it was a shareholder.
For Italian financier Andrea Bonomi taking over Club Med, a
storied brand struggling to improve profitability, would be the
biggest challenge since he revived the fortunes of motorcycle
maker Ducati in the mid-2000s.
