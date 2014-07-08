Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 July futures up 0.33 percent at 0630 GMT
AIR FRANCE KLM
Air France KLM said its 2014 profits could be as much as 12
percent lower than previously predicted, mainly as a result of
overcapacity and resulting weak prices in both the passenger and
cargo sectors.
TOTAL
The chief executive of the French oil major is giving
himself until the end of the year to strike oil at a big new
field somewhere in the world before considering whether to
change direction and cut the exploration budget. Reuters
interview
Europe should stop thinking about cutting its dependence on
Russian gas and focus instead on making those deliveries safer,
including options to bypass Ukraine, the head of French oil
major Total told Reuters.
Total said on Monday Polynt Group, a provider of
intermediate polymers and composites, made a firm offer for its
CCP Composites unit, a company specialized in composite resins.
CCP Composites had revenue of $560 million in 2013.
SANOFI
Sanofi said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
had accepted for review the filing of a new drug application for
its diabetes drug Toujeo.
PUBLICIS
Advertising group Publicis said it was buying Cybermedia,
parent company of Proximedia, the leading web services provider
for SMEs in Belgium and the Netherlands.
TECHNIP
Technip said on Tuesday it was awarded a new framework
agreement by Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Gassco for diving, subsea
intervention and repair contingency services.
CARREFOUR PA>
French retail giant Carrefour will shut down its Indian
operations and close its wholesale stores in the country, as it
exits underperforming markets to focus on reviving its French
business.
AIRBUS GROUP
In a trio of European newspaper interviews, Airbus
commercial CEO Fabrice Bregier voices conditional support for
the A330neo but says the jet may not be launched at the
Farnborough Airshow. The possibility is "growing every day" that
Airbus will launch a re-engined A330neo and it could sell more
than 1,000 of the revamped wide-body A330, he tells the
Financial Times.
Interviewed by France's Les Echos, he says: "The (air) show
comes a bit early; (launching it there) is not an objective."
He also tells Germany's Handelsblatt that Airbus is still
considering whether to do an A330neo.
"Major customers tell us that we could sell significantly
more than 1,000 A330neos." If the decision is "no", we'll say so
by the end of 2014. The order book will grow further: "You'll
see that in Farnborough next week," he tells the German
newspaper, in which he also calls for action by the ECB to
devalue the euro by about 10 percent to help European industry.
EUROTUNNEL
Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from the Channel
Tunnel on Monday after a train broke down due to a problem with
overhead wires, resulting in long delays on the crossing between
Britain and France.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................