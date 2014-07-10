PARIS, July 10 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
VEOLIA
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday he
would take steps "within hours" to end blockades of ports in
Marseille and Corsica by workers of the SNCM ferry operator, who
are striking over the firm's restructuring plans.
AIR FRANCE
Central European airline Wizz Air is not in talks with
potential buyers, a company spokesman was quoted as saying by
business website Portfolio on Wednesday, denying media reports
that Air France KLM was in advanced talks to buy the budget
carrier.
LAFARGE
Shareholders in Lafarge Wapco, the Nigerian unit of French
cement maker Lafarge, on Wednesday approved a $1.35 billion deal
combining its Nigerian businesses with Lafarge's wholly-owned
South African subsidiary.
AIRBUS
The aerospace group is sprinting to line up preliminary
orders for a revamped version of its A330 jet and is on stand-by
to make an announcement as early as next week's Farnborough
Airshow, but no decision has been taken, people familiar with
the matter said.
VIVENDI
Vivendi's pay-television operator Canal Plus wants to up to
its game in Africa with the launch in October of a new
French-language channel aimed at a growing middle class.
