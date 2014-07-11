PARIS, July 11 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 July futures up 0.21 pct at 0601 GMT
AIRBUS
Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is in advanced
talks to buy around 100 Airbus aircraft, setting the stage for
what could be one of the largest order announcements at next
week's Farnborough Airshow, two people familiar with the matter
said.
Airbus Group said on Thursday it sold a 66.5 percent stake
in its Test & Services business to ACE Management and IRDI as
part of its plan to focus on the core aeronautics business.
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
Dassault Systemes said on Friday it had bought German group
SIMPACK, the technology leader in multi-body simulation
technologies and solutions in an all-cash transaction whose
financial terms were not disclosed.
PERNOD RICARD
Pernod Ricard said it had completed the acquisition of a
significant majority stake in Avión Spirits LLC, owner of the
ultra-premium tequila brand Avión, from its joint-venture
partner Tequila Avión.
SANOFI
The first vaccine against dengue fever, from France's Sanofi
provided moderate protection in a large clinical study, but
questions remain as to how well it can help fight the world's
fastest-growing tropical disease.
ESSILOR
France's competition watchdog said it had raided several
optical lens makers on suspicion of anti-competitive behaviour.
EURAZEO
Eurazeo said on Thursday it has subscribed to a 285 million
euro ($388.75 million) capital increase in Spanish fashion label
Desigual, thereby acquiring 10 percent of the group's share
capital.
CLUB MED
Club Mediterranee suitor Andrea Bonomi met trade unions on
Thursday to outline his plan for the French holidays group, but
did not convince staff representatives worried about possible
job cuts.
BOLLORE
Banque Atlantique, SocGen and Afreximbank have
raised 200 million euros ($272.81 million) to start a second
container terminal at Abidjan port in Ivory Coast, a banking
spokesman said on Thursday.
ALSTOM
The French government and Bouygues aknowledged in a letter
sent to the market regulator that the acquisition of up to 20
percent of Alstom is a concerted action and denied any
possibility of a hostile take-over.
