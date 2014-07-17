PARIS, July 17 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CARREFOUR
Europe's largest retailer said on Thursday like-for-like
sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, reflecting
improving trends in austerity-hit Southern Europe and notably
Italy.
BIOMERIEUX
The diagnostics specialist said sales grew 3.5 percent
year-on-year in the first half of the year to 781 million euros
($1.06 billion), as strong demand in North America and a
markedly improved performance in Europe offset low sales in
China.
AIRBUS
The planemaker sought to allay any concerns over the impact
of door problems on its A380 superjumbo after a German
broadcaster reported its breakeven target could be delayed by
several years.
For news from Farnborough Airshow
RENAULT
The carmaker expects to sell over 100,000 cars and vans in
Britain in 2014, around 40 percent more than last year, its UK
managing director, Ken Ramirez, said.
THALES
The UK unit of the French defense electronics group said it
expects to start receiving overseas orders worth hundreds of
millions of pounds for its Watchkeeper drone from next year,
buoying Britain's plan to grow its defence exports.
CARMAT
The artificial heart maker said it obtained approval to
resume testing its bioprosthetic heart in patients. Patient
enrollment had been put on hold after the first person to
receive an implanted heart died, in order to analyze the data.
