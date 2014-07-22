PARIS, July 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures up 0.49 pct at 0602 GMT

PUBLICIS

Advertising agency Publicis warned that it would be "very difficult" to meet its annual target of 4 percent organic sales growth after a second-quarter slowdown that stemmed in part from the failure of its merger with Omnicom in May.

EUROTUNNEL

Eurotunnel reported a 6 percent rise in first-half core profit on Tuesday, driven by a recovering British economy, and strong freight and passenger traffic. The operator of the Channel Tunnel linking France and Britain kept its goal for higher profit this year and next.

EDF

The state-controlled utility has agreed to cut electricity tariffs for a group of energy-intensive companies in France to help them compete with rivals in countries such as the United States where power prices are lower.

AIR LIQUIDE, OCI

The industrial gases group said it entered a long-term agreement to supply oxygen to Natgasoline, a unit of OCI, for its methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas.

KLEPIERRE

The French shopping mall operator slightly raised its cash flow forecast for the year on expectations it will benefit from refocusing its portfolio on prime properties in its key markets and lower interest rates.

SOITEC

The semiconductor engineering company said first-quarter sales rose 14 percent to 49.5 million euros.

STALLERGENES

The healthcare company said it bought Argentinian allergen immunotherapy company Alergo Pharma for an undisclosed amount.

GECINA

French property group Gecina on Tuesday kept its outlook for a stable recurrent net income in 2014, despite posting a 0.7 percent decline in the first-half to 165.6 million euros.

Gross rental income came to 293.9 million euros at June 30, 2014, down 0.2 percent. On a like-for-like basis, rental income was up 2.2 percent.

BIOALLIANCE PHARMA

The cancer drug company said its commercial partner, Innocutis Holdings, announced the launch of cold sore treatment Sitavig in the United States.

