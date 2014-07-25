PARIS, July 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

The French food group posted a worse-than-expected 10 percent fall in first-half operating profit on Friday, hit by weak sales of dairy products in Europe and baby food in Asia.

LAFARGE

The cement maker, which is preparing to merge with Swiss peer Holcim HOLN.VX, stuck to its full-year targets on Friday and said it was seeing the first signs of recovery in Europe.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM posted a sharp increase in gross operating margins for the second quarter and said it would soon announce a new "Perform 2020" plan for 2015-2020 aimed at regaining market share from low-cost rivals in Europe.

TF1

France's largest private broadcaster TF1 TFFP.PA saw its second-quarter operating profit fall sharply because of higher costs associated with broadcasting the soccer World Cup.

LVMH

The world's biggest luxury group suffered a drop in Chinese demand at home and abroad and a slowdown Hong Kong due to political unrest, it said on Thursday after posting below-forecast second-quarter sales and profits.

THALES

Europe's largest defence electronics company posted a 15 percent rise in first half operating income to 422 million euros ($568 million) and reaffirmed its objectives for 2014 and beyond.

VALEO

The French car parts supplier raised its earnings guidance after first-half profit rose 21 percent on an overseas expansion and demand for fuel-saving technologies.

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ (GTT)

The world's No. 1 maker of insulated hull linings for tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) confirmed its 2014 targets after posting a 20 percent jump in first-half revenue.

It also said it would equip nine ice-breaking LNG carriers set to be delivered between 2017 and 2019. These will link the LNG plant planned at Yamal in Siberia to customers in northeast Asia, via the Arctic Ocean.

STALLERGENES

The maker of allergy drugs raised its full-year EBITDA margin target by three points to 28 percent of sales, excluding non current income and expenses. Sales rose 1.2 percent in the first half, driven by growth in northern and central Europe.

NUMERICABLE, VIVENDI

France's telecom regulator Arcep said it had given the country's competition watchdog its recommendation regarding the planned purchase of Vivendi's telecom unit SFR by cable group Numericable. Arcep's recommendation is not made public. The competition watchdog said earlier this month it expects to rule on the deal in the third quarter.

NEXANS

The French cable maker reported first-half operating income of 91 million euros compared with a 78 million euro operating loss a year earlier. It said it still expects an increase in operating margin in full-year 2014, "but the extent of that increase will depend on market conditions in the second half of the year."

BNP PARIBAS

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday that a Federal court entered judgment against the French bank for $80 million for defrauding a program designed to encourage American exports.

