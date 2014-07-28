PARIS, July 28 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures up 0.2 percent
DANONE
The French dairy group is in talks to sell its medical
nutrition business to U.S. group Hospira in a deal
valuing the unit at about $5 billion, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
CLUB MED
The holiday group's board on Friday advised that a 790
million euro ($1.1 billion) takeover offer from top shareholder
and Italian financier Andrea Bonomi was in shareholders'
interest, but flagged risks for the company.
Global Resorts, Bonomi's company, welcomed the board's
decision.
AIR FRANCE
The airline said on Friday it would resume flights to Tel
Aviv later in the day, the latest major airline to lift a ban on
flights to Israel imposed earlier in the week over security
concerns.
ARCADIS
The Dutch construction and consultancy company reported a 13
percent increase in first half net profit.
