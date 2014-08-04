Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.5 pct

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Portugal is to spend 4.9 billion euros ($6.58 billion) to rescue its largest listed bank, testing the euro zone's resilience to another banking crisis just months after Lisbon exited an international bailout.

Under the plan, Banco Espirito Santo, or BES, will be split into a "good bank", renamed Novo Banco, and a "bad bank", which will house BES's exposures to the troubled Espirito Santo business empire as well as its Angolan subsidiary.

The bad bank's losses will be born by the bank's junior bondholders and shareholders, including the Espirito Santo family, which has a 20 percent stake, and French bank Credit Agricole which owns 14.6 percent.

UNILEVER

Unilever would need to cut more jobs in Europe if real income levels among consumers fall, weighing on demand for brand-name items, Chief Executive Paul Polman was quoted as saying in an interview on Saturday.

ILAD

The French telecoms firm will be hard-pressed to meet its goal of generating $2 billion in additional annual operating profit at T-Mobile US Inc by cutting costs and slashing prices if its takeover bid is accepted, analysts said.

BNP PARIBAS

France has gathered support to challenge recent heavy U.S. penalties on foreign banks at a G20 meeting of world leaders later this year after the record $8.9 billion fine levied on BNP Paribas BNPP.PA last month, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

