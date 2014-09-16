PARIS, Sept 16 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ORANGE
The French telecoms group said it reached a deal to buy
Spanish fixed line telecommunications operator Jazztel
in an effort to bolster its mobile operation the country and
better compete with rivals Telefonica and Vodafone.
CLUB MED
Club Mediterranee's board of directors said on Monday it
"welcomes positively" a new, higher 22 euro-a-share takeover
offer for the holiday group led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International.
ORANGE
Orange is close to an agreement to buy Spanish fixed line
telecoms operator Jazztel in an effort to bolster its
mobile operation there, two sources familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas has completed the purchase of Bank BGZ,
Poland's No.11 lender by assets, from Rabobank for 4.5 billion
zlotys ($1.39 billion) as part of a plan to expand in
faster-growing markets.
TOTAL
Total said on Monday it was assessing the consequences of
the new set of sanctions on Russia, but that it was continuing
work on Russian projects as planned.
TECHNIP
Technip signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of its North
American diving assets to Ranger Offshore.
The company also announced a contract from The Bahrain
Petroleum Company to develop the Front-End Engineering Design
(FEED) of the refinery.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The number of passengers passing through Paris' main
airports rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in August to 9.3 million,
Aeroports de Paris said on Monday.
AIR FRANCE
European travellers face continued disruption as Air France
pilots began a week-long strike in a dispute over cost cuts.
Air France said it had been forced to cancel six out of 10
flights on Monday and predicted the same level of groundings for
Tuesday.
HEINEKEN
SABMiller's rejected bid for smaller brewer Heineken has
revived talk about deals that could reshape the global beer
industry in coming months.
