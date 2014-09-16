PARIS, Sept 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ORANGE

The French telecoms group said it reached a deal to buy Spanish fixed line telecommunications operator Jazztel in an effort to bolster its mobile operation the country and better compete with rivals Telefonica and Vodafone.

CLUB MED

Club Mediterranee's board of directors said on Monday it "welcomes positively" a new, higher 22 euro-a-share takeover offer for the holiday group led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

ORANGE

Orange is close to an agreement to buy Spanish fixed line telecoms operator Jazztel in an effort to bolster its mobile operation there, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas has completed the purchase of Bank BGZ, Poland's No.11 lender by assets, from Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.39 billion) as part of a plan to expand in faster-growing markets.

TOTAL

Total said on Monday it was assessing the consequences of the new set of sanctions on Russia, but that it was continuing work on Russian projects as planned.

TECHNIP

Technip signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of its North American diving assets to Ranger Offshore.

The company also announced a contract from The Bahrain Petroleum Company to develop the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of the refinery.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The number of passengers passing through Paris' main airports rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in August to 9.3 million, Aeroports de Paris said on Monday.

AIR FRANCE

European travellers face continued disruption as Air France pilots began a week-long strike in a dispute over cost cuts.

Air France said it had been forced to cancel six out of 10 flights on Monday and predicted the same level of groundings for Tuesday.

HEINEKEN

SABMiller's rejected bid for smaller brewer Heineken has revived talk about deals that could reshape the global beer industry in coming months.

