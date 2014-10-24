Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
AIR LIQUIDE
French industrial gases group Air Liquide confirmed on
Friday its expectation that net profit would rise this year,
barring a downturn in market conditions, after third-quarter
sales grew 4.3 percent like-for-like.
ESSILOR
Essilor, the world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses,
stuck to its full-year revenue and margin forecasts after
organic sales growth accelerated in the third quarter.
AXA
Europe's second-biggest insurer said a stronger euro wiped
out revenue growth in the first nine months of the year, but the
currency's recent depreciation is expected to bring benefits.
THALES
The French aerospace and defence group reported flat
nine-month revenue and 3 percent growth in orders, driven by
emerging markets as European defence cuts continue to bite.
SAINT-GOBAIN
Europe's biggest supplier of building materials said it
expected operating income to rise 5 to 10 percent this year on a
like-for-like basis even after third-quarte sales fell 3.3
percent.
VINCI
Europe's biggest construction and concessions company reported a
7.5 percent decline in third-quarter sales but stuck to its
full-year earnings guidance thanks to a resilient performance by
its motorway and airport concessions businesses.
KERING
Gucci's parent company posted a 4.4 percent third-quarter
revenue gain and said the fashion house showed signs of turning
a corner in the third quarter, even as its own sales fell.
SEB
The household equipment manufacturer said third-quarter
revenue rose to 1.03 billion euros from 998 million euros a year
earlier.
NORBERT DENTRESSANGLE
The freight and logistics operator said third-quarter
revenue rose to 1.19 billion euros from 1.03 billion euros a
year earlier.
SAFT GROUPE
The battery maker said third-quarter revenue rose to 156.8
million euros from 153.2 million euros a year earlier.
