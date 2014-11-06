Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French lender posted a 4 percent increase in quarterly
earnings as a strong insurance and asset management performance
outweighed weakness in its home retail market.
In a conference call with reporters, its chief executive was
also sharply critical of a "lack of coherence" in French
economic policy and painted a black picture of its prospects.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's second-biggest listed bank posted a 57 percent rise
in the third-quarter net profit as a drop in loan-loss
provisions helped offset revenue weakness in French retail
banking and equities trading.
HERMES
The French luxury goods company posted an 11 percent rise in
like-for-like third-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for
its leather goods and ready-to-wear.
AREVA
Standard & Poor's kept its long-term debt rating on the
nuclear services group but said it should shore up its balance
sheet to avoid a downgrade after delaying a hybrid bond isue.
DASSAULT AVIATION
The fighter jet maker expects to conclude a deal to supply
Rafale planes to India by March, Chief Executive Eric Trappier
said.
France and Britain took a new step towards developing the
unmanned fighter planes of the future by commissioning studies
for a combat drone that could be ready for deployment in 2030.
Western Europe's two largest military powers awarded contracts
to six companies including France's Dassault Aviation and
Britain's BAE Systems for a two-year feasibility study worth 150
million euros, guaranteeing funding for co-operation plans first
sketched out earlier this year.
IMERYS
The mineral extraction and processing company said it was
taking control of rival S&B in a deal worth 525 million euros.
GAMELOFT
The video games developer and publisher said third-quarter
revenue fell to 55.8 million euros from 61.7 million euros.
RUBIS
The petroleum storage company said sales rose to 717.7
million euros from 684.3 million euros.
EDF
Police arrested three people found in possession of
remote-controlled drones near one of the nuclear plants involved
in a series of mystery overflights by the unmanned aircraft, a
source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.
