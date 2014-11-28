Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
Suez Environnement says it will receive half of a 1.8
billion euro 23-year waste treatment contract in Ivry-Paris that
has been awarded to consortium led by the group.
CLUB MED
French holiday operator Club Mediterranee says full year
2013/14 operating profit of its resorts fell 4.8 percent while
it posted a net loss of 9 million euros, hit by weaker demand in
Europe and Africa and resort closures.
VIVENDI, NUMERICABLE
French media group Vivendi closed the sale of mobile carrier
SFR to domestic cable company Numericable for 13.37 billion
euros and pledged to use some of the proceeds to cut
debt.
L'OREAL
The cosmetics giant will end its Inneov nutritional
supplement joint venture with Nestle, both companies announced.
CEGEDIM
The French business software and customer relations
management specialist reaffirmed its full-year revenue and
profitability targets after nine-month earnings before interest,
depreciation and amortization fell 1.4 million euros to 89.1
million.
ESI GROUP
The French software specialist said third-quarter revenue
fell to 19.4 million euros from 19.6 million euros a year
earlier.
