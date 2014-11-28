Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

Suez Environnement says it will receive half of a 1.8 billion euro 23-year waste treatment contract in Ivry-Paris that has been awarded to consortium led by the group.

CLUB MED

French holiday operator Club Mediterranee says full year 2013/14 operating profit of its resorts fell 4.8 percent while it posted a net loss of 9 million euros, hit by weaker demand in Europe and Africa and resort closures.

VIVENDI, NUMERICABLE

French media group Vivendi closed the sale of mobile carrier SFR to domestic cable company Numericable for 13.37 billion euros and pledged to use some of the proceeds to cut debt.

L'OREAL

The cosmetics giant will end its Inneov nutritional supplement joint venture with Nestle, both companies announced.

CEGEDIM

The French business software and customer relations management specialist reaffirmed its full-year revenue and profitability targets after nine-month earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization fell 1.4 million euros to 89.1 million.

ESI GROUP

The French software specialist said third-quarter revenue fell to 19.4 million euros from 19.6 million euros a year earlier.

